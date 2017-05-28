SPDC JV sets up Nigeria’s first Marine Engineering Centre of Excellence at RVSU

Nigeria’s first Centre of Excellence in Marine and Offshore Engineering has taken root at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, thanks to The Shell Petroleum Development Company Joint Venture, which donated the multi-million-naira facility in furtherance of its contributions to top-quartile learning and research in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The Centre is stocked with modern hydrodynamic equipment and accessories for post graduate education in related disciplines, including Marine Engineering (Power Plant), Naval Architecture as well as Offshore and Subsea Engineering.

“At SPDC, we recognise that the challenges in our industry – in Nigeria and globally – provide us opportunities for participation and innovation. This collaboration with the Rivers State University will serve as a graduate studies centre and develop quality graduates for potential employment in the oil and gas industry and related sectors,” the Managing Director SPDC and Country Chair Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor, said at the inauguration of the Centre recently.

The Centre of Excellence, apart from building teachers’ capacity, will run 18-month Master’s and Diploma programmes.

The academic package covers classroom lecture, practical sessions, term project modules and a 6-month internship in the oil and gas industry.

A Board of Trustees made up of members from the Rivers State University and SPDC will administer the joint venture’s annual subvention to the Centre of Excellence.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who was represented by the Commissioner of Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, said: “This project will help RSU realise its entrepreneurial target. Unemployable graduates would become employable from this Centre which will help to produce experts to man sensitive institutions in Nigeria. It is good that SPDC is not only donating and quitting but is staying to support its growth.”

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Blessing Didia, said the facility has strengthened one of the university’s key objectives to produce top-level manpower for development, and that the university was proud to produce the first African professor of Marine Engineering, Prof. Bob Manuel.

“The university is indeed grateful to SPDC JV for the monumental gesture and the demonstration of corporate responsibility,” the vice chancellor added.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (and alumnus of RSU), Engineer Simbi Wabote, commended SPDC’s contribution to the university and to growing the capabilities of Nigerians in the oil and gas industry.

Wabote promised to enable NCDMB’s collaboration with the Centre.

SPDC’s General Manager External Relations, Igo Weli, said SPDC would continue to implement developmental projects in the Niger Delta, and appealed to the people of the region to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

In 2012, the SPDC JV established a Centre of Excellence in Geosciences and Petroleum Engineering at the University of Benin, which offers three specialised postgraduate degrees in Geology, Geophysics and Petroleum Engineering.

The SPDC JV has also endowed active Professional Chairs in six Nigerian universities.

In 2016, a Chair in Light Weight Automobile Engine Development was established at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources in Effurun, Delta State, which is expected to contribute to the growth of local content in Nigeria’s automobile industry.

Also, research at the Shell Professional Chair in Petroleum Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt in 2012 produced the Optiwell well-bore stability software.

Use of the software has significantly reduced drilling time as well as costs associated with mud loss and other drilling challenges.

