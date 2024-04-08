South East: Unveiling roots of insecurity, healing wounds of human rights violations

A selected crop of human rights activists, lawyers, scholars and journalists on March 27, 2024 met at the Predia Hotel and Suites in Enugu State.

They discussed the burning issues of continuous insecurity in the South East and fashion ways to enshrine peace.

It was also the day that the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, a nongovernmental organisation, in partnership with Action Group on Free Civic Space launched a report, titled: “Unveiling The Roots Of Insecurity, Healing The Wounds Of Human Rights Violation In South East Nigeria: A Path Towards Peace, Open Democratic Space And A Prosperous Future.”

This became the central point for discussants drawn from different sectors.

The Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, said that he was particularly inspired by the need to address the narrative regarding the nature, roots and consequences of insecurity and what ought to be the appropriate government approach in responding to insecurity in the South East.

Nwanguma said: “The report is an attempt to document and project the correct narrative about the roots, drivers, actors, patterns, dimensions and effects of insecurity in the Southeast.

“The report is a sequel to the various stakeholders’ convening and brainstorming on insecurity in the South East facilitated by RULAAC and its partners, including the Institute for Development Studies, Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria.

“It was particularly inspired by the need to address the narrative challenge regarding the nature, roots and consequences of insecurity and to influence appropriate and informed government approaches in responding to insecurity in the South East.

“Federal government’s single and prejudiced narrative is responsible for its failure to adopt an open-minded and holistic approach in responding to insecurity in the South-East.”

He stated that RULAAC’s formal engagement with the problem of insecurity in the South East started in 2021 following the October 2020 #EndSARS revolt and its outcome and impact on the zone’s security.

Nwanguma said: “I read a recent report about the self-help effort by the people of Agwa community in Oguta Council of Imo State who decided to task themselves and contribute funds to rebuild the burnt down police station in their community.

“The police station was burnt and some police officers were killed during an attack on the police station by hoodlums in 2022. This development aptly and typically illustrates one of the key findings in the report which was that police personnel and infrastructure in the South East have not benefited from any federal government intervention including the Police Trust Fund set up in 2019 to provide an additional window for police funding in the face of federal government’s perennial inability to fund the police adequately.

“The burnt police station in Agwa has remained in ruins until recently when the community, desperately in need of security presence, resorted to self-help to raise funds to rebuild the burnt down police station in their community. This demonstrates that the government is simply distant- if not absent- from the people in the South East.”

In 2002, RULAAC, under a project: “Community Access to Justice and Criminal Justice Interactive Project,” in partnership with Open Society Initiative for West Africa, implemented activities aimed at projecting the voices of communities affected by insecurity and enhancing access to justice for the poor and most vulnerable under which it held convening and brainstorming sessions with scholars and practitioners in the South East on insecurity in the zone.

“What came out very clearly in all the conversations was that the federal government is simply not interested in listening to the voices of reason in or about the Southeast. It is not paying attention to the plight of the people and is not interested in sincerely addressing or solving the problems of the people of the zone. The federal government is simply driven by the mindset – as revealed by President Buhari during his interview with Arise TV in 2021: ‘To speak to the people in the language that they understand,’” said Nwanguma.

RULAAC, as a member of the Action Group on Free Civic Space, has also been part of the implementation of projects aimed at disrupting, reforming, and transforming the influence of security on the civic space.

RULAAC has been on the frontline of efforts at mobilising stakeholders’ joint action to push back against the security-related drivers of shrinking civic space in the region.

Nwangua said that RULAAC’s findings paint a bleak picture of public security policies in the region, heavily reliant on repressive police and military action, often with excessive force.

The report documents instances where the police in the South East have acted in compliance with reckless directives such as the reported “shoot at sight” order by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021 and the Inspector General of Police’s alleged subsequent order to go after members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, kill them and not worry about shouts of human rights violation.

He noted: “The police embarked on indiscriminate mass raids and arrests, incommunicado detention, torture, public parade, and executions of accused, mostly innocent persons.

“Not a few people of conscience were shocked to receive the information that no less than 107 citizens were indiscriminately arrested from different locations in Owerri, Imo State, labelled IPOB members and arraigned, not in any court, but at the Car park of the Shell Camp Police Division, Owerri and later shifted to the Conference Hall of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State with some magistrates presiding.

“They were charged with offences of treason, including plots to overthrow President Buhari and Governor Hope Uzodinma and remanded at the Owerri prisons. The sheer number of persons arrested and arraigned in one day by the police in Imo State for purportedly conspiring to overthrow President Buhari and Governor Hope Uzodinma was outlandish.

“Police did not show what weapons with which the people, including women and children, were going to carry out the overthrow. That was nothing more than a malicious declaration of war against innocent and law-abiding residents of Imo State going about their legitimate businesses.

“It was a direct outcome of the Inspector General of Police’s directive to Police Officers to take the war to IPOB and not to bother about observing the rules of engagement or be deterred by the media shouts of human rights violation.”

He acknowledged the challenges faced by an overstretched security force battling insurgencies across the country, but stressed that the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions had emphasised the limitations of this approach, which is that “relying on ‘militarised solutions’ exacerbates existing weaknesses within the police and judiciary, creating a breeding ground for human rights violations, potentially amounting to crimes against humanity.”

Nwanguma said another worrying dimension is the increasing control of media outlets by state governments in the region, especially the Governors of Imo and Ebonyi States, who have made monitoring human rights abuses difficult.

This, he said, coupled with the absence of strong political opposition and a weakened civil society, allows the government and security agencies to control the narratives and conceal their abuses.

“Thus, these state government media have also succeeded in pushing a single narrative by blaming every single incident of insecurity or killings in the region on the pro-Biafra separatists,” he argued.

While Nwanguma acknowledged that pro-Biafra agitation and insurgency were significant contributors to insecurity in the South East, he argued that attributing the problem solely to these factors paints an incomplete picture.

His words: “A lasting solution demands acknowledging the intricate web of additional forces fueling the flames of violence. One of the additional factors fueling the cycle of violence, as documented in this report, is the federal government’s single-minded brute force and counterproductive approach to fighting insecurity in the zone. This report, produced and printed with financial support from Ford Foundation, is intended to drive the true narrative about the nature, roots, patterns, dimensions and the effects of the current government’s approach to tackling insecurity in the South East.”

He concluded by stating that he hoped that the report would contribute to the effort to unravel the roots, nature, multiple dimensions and consequences of insecurity and the appropriate measures to holistically address insecurity and the attendant human rights violation, particularly, the impact of insecurity on the civic and democratic space.

He maintained that the people of the South-East desired and deserved an environment where the people and residents lived in peace, safety, freedom and prosperity.

The Deputy Director of Investigation, National Human Rights Commission, Damian Ugwu, presenting a paper on: “Addressing Insecurity and Human Rights Violations In South East Nigeria,” stated that several critical factors have emerged as key contributors to the insecurity plaguing Southeast Nigeria.

Enumerating these factors, Ugwu said lack of political will was a primary cause.

According to him, the political landscape in the region suffers from a deep-seated disregard for democratic processes.

He explained: “This manifests in rigged elections, political violence, and a general erosion of faith in the system. This environment, aptly described as ‘political gangsterism,’ fosters a culture where power is seized through brutality, not through the will of the people. Silencing youth voices only exacerbates the situation, breeding frustration and creating a fertile ground for unrest.

“There is also the factor of systemic corruption, where the abuse of power extends beyond elections. Public funds meant for development are siphoned, leaving communities impoverished and basic needs unmet. This rampant corruption stifles progress and fuels resentment. The recent elections, instead of offering hope, solidified this reality.”

“Gang violence is another issue, whereby politicians, emboldened by impunity, exploit this environment. They arm and unleash criminal gangs, terrorising opponents and citizens. These gangs become entrenched, perpetuating violence and instability. Among the mix is another factor I prefer to describe as socioeconomic issues.

“Issues like high unemployment and unequal development are some of the major drivers of insecurity in this region. Limited economic opportunities, particularly for young people, can lead to frustration and a sense of hopelessness.

“This can make them more susceptible to recruitment by criminal gangs or militant groups. Unequal distribution of resources across the region can create tensions and feelings of marginalisation among certain communities. I believe that a lack of economic opportunities and social marginalization are underlying factors contributing to the current insurgency in the southeast, extending beyond the activities of IPOB.”

Ugwu opined that the most concerning factor driving insecurity in the South East was the issue of weak law enforcement coupled with human rights abuses by security agents.

He explained that a lack of trust in the police and security forces could have a detrimental impact.

According to him, people who fear abuse are less likely to report crimes or cooperate with investigations.

“This creates a vacuum where criminal activity can flourish. Furthermore, heavy-handed tactics and human rights abuses by security forces can further alienate communities and exacerbate tensions,” said Ugwu.

He continued thus: “There is the issue of impunity. The failure of the government to investigate or ensure accountability for human rights abuses by security officials in the southeast rests at the heart of the problem. With violence escalating and no end to the cycle in sight, innocent lives hang precariously in the balance, obscured by government censorship and a growing tragedy shrouded in silence.”

Ugwu noted that the cost of insecurity in the region was immense, emphasising that thousands of lives have been lost, healthcare and education deteriorated and the economy has taken a major hit.

He also said that capital flight, business closures, and skilled worker emigration crippled economic growth.

Prescribing a solution, Ugwu said: “Having examined the background, impact, and key actors involved in the insecurity plaguing southeast Nigeria, I propose some recommendations to address this security challenge. This is to the Federal Government of Nigeria, to establish a robust system for providing effective remedies to victims of human rights violations in Southeast Nigeria. This includes addressing both civil and political rights, as well as economic, social, and cultural rights.

“The government should also reinvigorate efforts to control the spread of small arms by strengthening the ECOWAS Moratorium on the Importation, Exportation, and Manufacture of Small Arms and Light Weapons. It should also act on reports from past efforts to investigate human rights abuses by security forces, including the NHRC reports and Justice Oputa Commission. Investigate individuals identified as perpetrators and pursue criminal prosecutions where evidence exists.”

Ugwu also wants the Federal Government to ensure impartial and thorough investigations of offences under the Electoral Offences Act, and hold perpetrators of electoral violence accountable, regardless of affiliation.

He urged the government to shift the focus from deploying the military for civilian policing to utilising a well-equipped and funded police force for maintaining public safety.

“Government should invest in equipping and training the police to carry out their duties effectively and uphold human rights,” he said.

Ugwu also has some nuggets for southeast governors. He advised them to develop and implement a comprehensive public security plan that tackles violent crime, protects human rights, and addresses the underlying causes of violence in the region.

The governors should also implement strategies to progressively achieve the economic, social, and cultural rights of the people in South East Nigeria, as outlined in the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

He further stated: “The governors should ensure that police and judicial institutions are adequately equipped and resourced to deliver justice effectively. They should support and expand community-driven initiatives to reduce weapons demand, prevent crime, and foster peace building within communities.

“They can also establish an independent commission to investigate human rights abuses by security forces and vigilante groups within their states. Develop and implement a plan that tackles the root causes of violence in the region, particularly corruption and unequal access to economic, social, and cultural rights.

“They should hold vigilante groups accountable and ensure they operate within the law. Enforce strict disciplinary measures or disband groups that violate human rights.

“They must guarantee prompt, independent, and impartial investigations into killings by security forces in the Southeast. Ensure investigations have the necessary authority and resources to be effective. Hold perpetrators accountable through fair trials meeting international standards.

“Also, the southeast governors must integrate comprehensive human rights training into all levels of police and security force training. Implement recommendations from past commissions and inquiries that addressed police abuse and corruption.

“By implementing these recommendations across all levels of government and law enforcement, significant progress can be made towards ensuring human security and upholding human rights in Southeast Nigeria.

“In conclusion, ensuring human security in the South Eastern region requires a fundamental shift in focus from solely national security to the well-being of the people. The federal and state governments have a critical role to play in upholding human rights and fostering a secure environment.

“This necessitates a multi-pronged approach that tackles traditional threats like violence alongside non-traditional threats like poverty and disease. By prioritising the human right to life, dignity, and security, and by fostering a capable and rights-respecting security force, the governments can create a more peaceful and prosperous region for all residents.”

The Chairman of the event, Professor Okey Ibeanu, is a Professor of Political Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He was also the chairman of the launch of the Special Report on South-East Insecurity.

Ibeanu said: “We may not appreciate the report now, but history will vindicate this kind of work. It is important for the Southeast because our stories are not often told.

“In recent times, there has been a lot of insecurity and human rights violations in the southeast and many are now being heard and seen on social media, but verifications are difficult.

“Documenting these issues in the report is good, timely and useful. It is good for journalists, academia and the education of the citizens. It helps citizens to understand their rights and seek redress. The report is well-researched and brings up many things with concrete evidence.

“In terms of understanding these issues, we must situate them in general and specific perspectives. What the report has done should be regarded as diagnostic, and important in setting the stage. We must combine them with more specific investigations and publish them individually. We must show how one killing trickles down to affect families, do an in-depth investigation and follow it through.”

Ano Anyawu, representative of Ezuruezu Mbaise, while applauding the report, urged that it should be made into an abridged version, listing the highlights and should be made available to the top hierarchy of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigerian Army and other security forces and stakeholders in Nigeria

Anyawu and Ibeanu both agreed that the media was key in pushing the report further into the public sphere, using different methodologies.