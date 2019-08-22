Leicester striker Islam Slimani has joined Monaco on loan for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old, who became the Foxes’ record signing when he arrived for a reported £29 million from Sporting Lisbon in summer 2016, scored just 13 times in 46 appearances for the club.

He spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Newcastle, where he played four times without scoring, before another unproductive loan last term at Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Slimani has had some joy on the international front, however, helping Algeria win the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this summer.

He will now link up with Monaco and could make his debut for the Ligue 1 side at home to Nimes on Sunday.