Six dead, another six injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Six persons died while six others were injured on Tuesday in an auto crash opposite the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s camp on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun State, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this.

Akinbiyi told newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, that the accident involved an unidentified truck and a Mazda bus in which 15 persons were travelling.

He said the truck was making a U-turn when the bus, which was speeding excessively, rammed into it.

He added that the truck driver immediately fled from the scene

Akinbiyi said the deceased were deposited at morgues at Sagamu and a hospital in Ogun State, while the injured were taken to hospitals in the area.