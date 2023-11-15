Bureau investigates incident involving Valuejet Airline aircraft

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau has been notified about an incident involving a Bombardier CRJ-900LR aircraft with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-BXR belonging to Valuejet Airlines.

This was contained in a statement by Dr. James Odaudu, NSIB Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection.

According to Odaudu in the statement in Abuja on Wednesday, the incident occurred around 3:32pm (Local Time) on November 14. (Tuesday).

He said: “The Bureau has commenced the process of unravelling the immediate and remote causes of the incidence, with our Investigators already at the scene.

“The aircraft, with 62 passengers and 5 crew upon landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport from Lagos overshot the runway at runway 03.

‘There was no injury or fatality, as all the passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and no damage to the aircraft was reported.”

The Director said the bureau appealed to the public and the media to avoid speculations about the likely causes and to respect the privacy of those on board.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NSIB is a multimodal investigation agency charged with the mandate to investigate transportation accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria

According to Odaudu, the bureau can be reached through info@aib.gov.ng and NSIB_Nigeria on its social media platforms and on its emergency line +234-807-709-0909.