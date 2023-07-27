Seyi Tinubu to Nigerians: My father will deliver

828 828

Seyi, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that his father will deliver on his mandate, christened: “Renewed Hope.”

Seyi Tinubu, who runs a number of successful businesses, made this known in a video that went viral on Wednesday.

He said in the video: “I want to thank you so much for everything you do.

“I want to say thank you for the faith you have in our president.

Also Read:

“And I guarantee you President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not fail Nigeria.

“The hope that we’ve been looking and hoping for is here.

“The President that we’ve all wanted is here, I guarantee you my brother.”