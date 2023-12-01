Sex Therapist to Nigerian men: Give your women oral sex

Every year, Gbemi and Toolz host a sex episode on their Vodcast, Off-Air, that leaves listeners a little scandalised, educated and excited. Fans who were worried that the ladies would lose their fire after moving to television finally realised that they had nothing to fear after the fourth episode left everyone stunned. In their usual fashion, the ladies invited two guests: Soul Spice and Halima Mason, to discuss sexual fetishes and kinks.

Hannah Jonathan, popularly known as Soul Spice, is a certified clinical sexuality coach and master sexpert.

In comparison, Halima Mason is a psychologist, sex therapist and co-host of the Spit or Swallow podcast. They both have a long history of discussing sex in its entirety for couples and individuals. Soul Spice has been on the show before.

They encouraged Gbemi and Toolz to share some of their fetishes and kinks. Despite the hosts being relatively conservative, they shared a few sexual idiosyncrasies. Toolz admitted liking impact play (light spanking) and choking. Gbemi, the more conservative of the two, agreed that she likes dirty talk and credit alerts. She shared: “It’s credit alert that does that one (makes me wet).”

Soul Spice then explained that Gbemi’s fetish of credit alerts was a real thing called “Findom” that didn’t always involve sex. She said Findom was being someone’s financial dominant, dictating when or how someone could spend their money, but spending a bulk of it. Good behaviour gets rewarded, and bad behaviour means punishment. Halima Mason said she was open to pee play but liked choking and impact play. Soul Spice noted that she is very open-minded to most things.

Soul Spice and Leemah also explained other sexual fetishes like squirting, which they described as a mix of urine and other fluids. They explained that kinks don’t just pop up in a person’s head. There’s a connection somewhere based on memories or past experiences. A part of the show also included reviewing a few sex toys. They revealed that the best toys stimulate the clit, g-spot and anus simultaneously.

Finally, they discussed kink-shaming, noting that anything with poop, urine or blood has the most tendency to lead to shaming. Leemah drew a line on Necrophilia (attraction to dead people), which she deemed unsafe. It led to a discussion on fear of judgement and couples experiencing sexual tension. Soul Spice advised that couples experiencing sexual mismatching should use a game to trigger new experiences and meet each other halfway. She opined that they should work on avoiding shaming their partners and being scared to say what they want.

Leemah joined the conversation, saying: “There is a fear of being judged. Ah! I like my nipples being sucked, but how will I tell Madam now? She will now go and tell people in church.” She added: “Nigerian men, please give your women head – oral sex, oral sex, oral sex.”

Gbemi and Toolz also had a ball on their new segment: “Hot Tea-Small Shade.” They discussed Oladips’ faked death, saying it was distasteful considering that people are still sad about Mohbad. They also discussed Diddy and Cassie’s relationship and the lawsuit, where Cassie sued Diddy for sexual harassment and trafficking. They shared that they believed she did the smart thing by filing a civil suit and that Diddy’s quick settling showed an admission of guilt.

Toolz said: “His attorney is like: ‘People should not think this settlement is an admission of guilt.’ If somebody had come up to me and said I did this, and I know that it’s not true, and I have enough money to sue the person for defamation, wrongful this and that, I know what I’d do. So if everything Cassie said was not true, Diddy had enough money to drag her by the pubes to court. So why did he settle so quickly?”

They also discussed the viral video featuring a couple kissing at their traditional wedding. Gbemi and Toolz agreed that it was a little too much, especially the “ass-cupping” and the fact that it was in front of their parents. To round up the segment, they discussed Jay Boogie and his alleged kidney failure, saying that if you publicly ask for help, the public has a right to investigate.

