Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s unfulfilled dream

The death on Saturday of Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Uba in London, the United Kingdom is the death of a man in pursuit of his dream to become governor of his dear state, Anambra.

Just two days before he travelled out of the country, his campaign council made a hefty donation of N71 million to the Anambra chapter of the All Progressives Congress. His personal donation was N50 million.

The 52-year-old business magnate eventually died without achieving his governorship dream. In September 2022, Ifeanyi Ubah was attacked while he was on his way to Nnewi by gunmen in Enugwu-Ukwu in Anambra State. The gunmen shot at his convoy, including the vehicle he was travelling in.

At least five persons, including two policemen, were killed. Ubah survived as the vehicle he was riding in was bulletproof.

Uba became an exporter of motor tyres and spare parts majorly in West Africa including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and DR Congo before he expanded his business ventures in some countries in Europe including Belgium and the United Kingdom.

In 2001, he founded Capital Oil and Gas Limited. He is the founder of The Authority Newspaper, a Nigerian daily newspaper and also the owner of Ifeanyi Ubah F.C., a football club in the Nigeria Premier League, following its purchase as Gabros International Football Club.

In 2014, Ifeanyi Ubah lost at the 2014 Anambra gubernatorial election under the platform of the Labour Party. On 24 February 2019, Ifeanyi Ubah was declared winner of the Anambra South Senatorial elections under the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP),but defected to Nigeria’s ruling party the All Progressive Congress (APC) late last year.

Ever since he trained his focus on the governorship seat of Anambra State that is at present being occupied by the former Central Bank Governor, Charles Soludo, Uba’s political life never remained the same again.

By merely being conferred with traditional titles by two traditional rulers, Anambra State swiftly queried and suspended the two traditional rulers who honoured the late senator as the authorities feared that such honour would shore up his profile and might eventually rob the incumbent governor his second term.

