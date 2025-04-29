2026: Ekiti North leaders, stakeholders endorse Oyebanji, deputy for reelection

Ahead of the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election, political leaders, stakeholders, and members of the All Progressive Congress in Ekiti North Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his Deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, for a second term in office, describing the administration as “a golden era” that must not be interrupted.

The leaders and party members took the decision on Tuesday at a special meeting of the APC stakeholdres, held at Events Arcade, Ido Ekiti.

They cited the administration’s achievement in infrastructure, education, healthcare, human capital development as well as the Governor’s inclusive style of governance for their decision.

Bigwigs at the event include, Senator Cyril Fajuyi, (North Senatorial District) members, House of Representative, Hon Akinlayo Kolawole and Hon Akin Rotimi,; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeboye Aribasoye, Ekiti APC Chairman, Barr Sola Eleshin as well as former and serving members of the state and National assembly.

The endorsement of the North Senatorial leaders came barely two weeks after the State Caucus of the APC passed a confidence vote on the Governor and endorsed him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

Emphasizing the importance of continuity in sustaining the spate of development in the state, the leaders said Governor Oyebanji’s administration has laid a solid foundation for transformative progress that must not be disrupted, stressing that his second term would ensure completion of numerous impactful projects already underway, safeguard Ekiti’s future and further elevate the state to new heights of prosperity.

Speaking while moving the endorsement motion, which was ratified through a thunderous voice vote, the Senator representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Senator Cyril Fasuyi, who praised Governor Oyebanji for his outstanding leadership and dedication to grassroots development, said the Governor has touched every local government in the Ekiti North Senatorial District with transformative projects that have directly impacted the lives of the people.

Describing the Governor as a man of his words, whose action reflects his campaign commitments, the Senator explained that the Governor has fulfilled all his electoral promise to Ekiti people and effectively delivered on the six pillars of his administration, which include infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, governance, and social development.

“Because the Governor has done well, he has over performed and we have all seen him, this is the first time we are having this kind of a thing where all political parties will endorse a sitting Governor. He has delivered on all the six pillars of his administration and Ekiti North has felt his presence, we have felt his impact in all the five local governments in Ekiti North and a good turn deserves another.

“So, I Senator Cyril Fasuyi, representing the good people of Ekiti North move a motion today the 29th of April, 2025 for the endorsement of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and his Deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye to continue and contest for second term from 2026 to 2030”.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Ekiti North Progressive Leader’s Forum, Chief Abejide said the Governor has ensured that the benefit of governance are felt in grassroots level hence their believe that the path to sustain growth and good governance in the state lies in re-election of Governor Oyebanji.

He said “Governor Oyebanji has governed with integrity, competence, and compassion. In just over two years in office, his administration has had tangible impacts in key areas that are the pillars of his administration”.

Also speaking, the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye commended the Governor for his exceptional leadership and the tangible development his administration has brought to every corner of the state.

In a resolute declaration, the Speaker vowed that no individual or group would be allowed to disrupt the pace of development in the state, stressing the importance of unity and collective efforts in sustaining the gains achieved under the Oyebanji led-administration.

Responding on behalf of the Governor, the Special Adviser on Political Matters and inter-party affairs, Chief Jide Awe, expressed his gratitude to the leaders and stakeholders for the overwhelming support and endorsement, describing their confidence in the Governor’s leadership as a humble reminder of the collective responsibility to serve the people of the state.

While assuring them that his government remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people, the Governor said every decision and project undertaken by his government has been guided by the overreaching goal of improving the quality of life for all citizens.

It is recalled that the leaders of the Central Senatorial District had earlier in February unanimously endorsed the Governor and his deputy for a second term at a leaders and stakeholders meeting held in Ado-Ekiti. The leaders from the South senatorial district had their endorsement rally in support of Governor Oyebanji and deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye earlier in January.

