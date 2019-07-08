The police on Monday arraigned a senator, Elisha Abbo in a Zuba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly assaulting a nursing mother.

Senator Abbo who represents Adamawa North senatorial Zone however, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of criminal force and assault leveled against him.

The police prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, told the court that the matter was reported by one Warmate Osimibibra of plot 426 Adebayo Adodeji Street Utako, at the Maitama Police Station Abuja on May 14.

Idachaba said that matter was later transferred to criminal investigation and intelligence department FCT Police Command for discreet investigation.

He alleged that the Senator committed the offence on May 11 at Pleasure Chest Shop FA 45 Located at Bannex Plaze Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse II Abuja.

he prosecutor also alleged that Abbo used criminal force and assaulted the complainant by slapping her severally on her face and forcefully dragging her shirt without provocation.

Idachaba said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 262 and 263 of the Penal Code.

Adegbite Adeniyi, Counsel to the Senator, made an oral application for the bail of the defendant, citing Section 36 (5) of the 1999 Constitution.

Adeniyi, also cited Sections 158 and 163 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act 2015.

Abbo counsel also told the court to grant the defendant bail on self-recognition adding that he will not jump bail nor intimidate any evidence or further investigation in the case.

He added that the defendant is a family man and has being on police administrative bail.

The prosecutor however opposed the application of the defendant counsel on granting the defendant bail on self-recognition.

Idachaba also did not opposed other bail application made by the defendant counsel but prayed the court to grant him date to open his case against the senator.

The Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, said that the court has evaluated the applications and it is convinced that admitting the defendant on bail would not in any way hurt the prosecution.

However, Ilelah admitted Abbo to bail in the sum of N5 million, with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Ilelah ordered that the sureties must present valid means of identification and must reside within the court jurisdiction and adjourned the case until July 22 for hearing.