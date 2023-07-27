Senate to  begin screening for ministerial nominees Monday

828 828

Senate will on Monday, July 31 commence the screening for the 28 ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu.

Senate President, God’swill Akpabio had on Thursday unveiled 28 Ministerial nominees adjourning plenary session till Monday .

Addressing newsmen after the plenary session, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, said there’s going to be thorough screening for each of the nominees.

He said the Red Chamber had to postpone its annual long recess, which ought to have started on Thursday to enable lawmakers screen the nominees for as long as the exercise would take them.

He ruled out the tradition of automatic “bow and go” for any of the nominees, except where necessary, assuring that the 10th Senate would not disappoint Nigerians

He said the screening exercise this time around will be thorough and it will not be just ‘bow and go’.

According to him “the 10th Senate will “scrutinise the character, personality and the ability of every nominee.

“Thorough screening for anybody who will be minister entails he/she must have ideas about everything, but in core specialties like health, judiciary, yes the minister must be a professional”.

“The character of the nominees must carry the resume, but we will not manufacture questions and allegations against anyone.”

Senator Adaramodu advised that now that the names of the nominees have been read out, anyone who has anything against them like petitions can channel such to the right quarters in the Senate .

On allegations of some nominees like former governors with the Economic and Financial Crime’s Commission, EFCC cases, he said all the nominees have gone through security screening checks from the executive.

He said, “however, if there is any red flag raised, we will look into it, re- emphsising that Nigerians will never be disappointed by the Senate as “the team will bring oxygen”.