Senate presidency: Over 40 Senators-elect publicly back Akpabio + Video

The ambition of a former two-term Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, to emerge as the Senate president of the 10th National Assembly received a boost on Wednesday as over 40 Senators-elect across political parties publicly identified with him.

The occasion was at a banquet organised in honour of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu was in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to commission projects at the behest of Wike.

During the event, Akpabio was invited to the podium to speak.

As he climbed the podium, other Senators-elect across other political parties came out to identify with the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Among the Senators-elect who publicly identified with Akpabio were Muhammed Ali Ndume, Tokunbo Abiru, Adeola Olamilekan, Yemi Adaramodu, Opeyemi Bamidele and Jubril Barau, who many are tipping to be the Deputy Senate President.