Senate okays N98.5b 2024 Supplementary FCT budget

The Senate on Tuesday passed the N98.5 billion supplementary Federal Capital Territory budget.

The passage of the report was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on FCT, which was considered and adopted on the floor of the Senate.

Before the consideration of the report, Senator Ireti Kingibe had raised a point of order, to officially lay complaint of her exclusion from the activities of the committee on the FCT of which she is a member.

Her point of order was noted by the Senate president who further advised her to, in accordance with the rules, communicate her complaints and present them before the house via a motion.

The Bill was initially passed by the House of Representatives last week.

Senator Ireti said she had been excluded from matters pertaining to the nation’s capital.

She moved the motion just about the time the upper legislative chamber was about considering a report for a N98.5 billion supplementary budget for the FCT.

Kingibe said, “That though I am in the committee of the FCT, whenever matters, critical matters of budget or anything to do with the FCT are being discussed, I am never told. “

But President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio ruled against the point of order raised by Senator Kingibe after which the report was passed.