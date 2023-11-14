Seme Customs generates N3.05b in 10 months

The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area Command, Lagos State, said it generated a sum of N3.05 billion in 10 months.

The Command’s Controller Timi Bomodi, disclosed this to newsmen at a news conference in Seme, Lagos.

Bomodi said the Command would continue to sustain tempo in harnessing all revenue components to achieve desired goals.

He added: “The target for the command for the year 2023 is N1,966,000,000 Only.

“As of the end of October 2023, the command has collected N3,050,100, 912.28 only.

“The revenue figure collected exceeded the allotted target of NI,966,000,000 by N1,084,100,912.28 only, which represents a 55.1 percent increase.

“The successes recorded could be attributed to strategies adopted by the leadership of the command to check revenue loopholes in partnership with our stakeholders to ensure compliance”.

Speaking on the seizures, Bomodi said the Command intercepted 3,805 bags of foreign rice, 1,756 jerry cans of petrol and others with duty paid value of N326,272,794 only between September and October.

“The seizures are 3,805 50kg bags of rice about seven trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice, 1,756 jerry cans of petrol equivalent to 52,680 litres.

“1,379 of general merchandise goods, hard drugs and narcotics, about 40 parcels of Cannabis Sativa and two used vehicles,” he said.

The controller added that six suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures.

Bomodi commended the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for his support to the Command.

He also appreciated the Seme Badagry community for their cooperation and officers and men of the Command for their gallantry and patriotism.