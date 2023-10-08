Security operatives arrest suspected serial vandal at NAN Awka office

A combined team of private security operatives and Police has arrested a suspected serial criminal who has been vandalising the Awka office of the News Agency of Nigeria.

The suspect, Sampson Ezugwu, was arrested while vandalising the NAN office located close to Government House, Awka on Friday.

One of the private security personnel who pleaded anonymity, told NAN on Sunday in Awka that Ezugwu was caught inside the office, stealing items when suddenly an item he was carrying fell on the floor and made a loud noise.

The source said it was the noise that attracted one of the security guards who then alerted other private security operatives around the neighbourhood.

“When he heard the noise, he peeped and saw someone who ran towards the back of the office.

“Few minutes later, we entered the office and saw computer, wires, electrical accessories and other materials littered at the place and some already arranged.

” We equally saw his footprints and followed it and saw from where he scaled the fence and jumped across to Government House.

“This now made us to alert the Security Officer (SO) at the Government House, Awka, who then mobilised police with him and we all conducted painstaking search before we caught Ezugwu hiding at a corner you would hardly believe that a human being would enter,” he said.

The source added that it was thereafter that the suspect showed them where he had kept some items hidden after being removed from NAN office.

READ ALSO:

Messi’s Miami eliminated from MLS playoff contention

Ex-Minister Dalung: Buhari’s government failed woefully, he’s now living in regret

NDLEA arrests 67-year-old at Abuja airport for ingesting 100 wraps of cocaine

“This was what prompted the SO to telephone the head of NAN office on the situation and later took the suspect to B Division of Nigeria Police Force Awka.

Friday Agbo, the SO, Government House Awka, said his Chief Security Officer (CSO) had advised them to ensure adequate security in and around Government House.

Agbo said he handed the suspect to B Division of Nigeria Police, Awka, for further investigations into the matter.

Francis Onyeukwu, the State Correspondent, NAN Awka who expressed shock at the frequency of attacks by hoodlums at the office, said the agency had lost virtually all its property to criminals.

“Apart from computers and other electrical accessories, the suspect vandalised the galaxy backbone internet facility which is worth more than N10 million and materials used for the ceiling.

“About a month ago, they came and dismantled and stole our soundproof generator worth more than N3.5 million in addition to three units of window split air conditioners, refrigerator, among others,” he said.

Onyeukwu who lamented incessant cases of attacks at the Awka office, said between August 2018 and October 2023, the office recorded more than 12 cases of vandalism.

“You cannot believe that criminals have disconnected and stolen all the wires/fittings used in wiring the entire place and removed the television, radio and some furniture”, he said.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra State Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) expressed shock at the situation.

Ikenga said he was happy that police personnel were able to effect the arrest of the suspect and assured that adequate investigation would be conducted in the matter.