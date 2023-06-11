Saudi Arabia mobilises 25,000 drivers, 18,000 buses, moves 30,000 pilgrims to Makkah

As 2023 hajj gathers momentum, the General Syndicate of Cars in Saudi Arabia has announced mobilization of 18,000 buses and 25,000 drivers just as it moved over 30,000 pilgrims from Madinah to Makkah.

This is contained in Gulf News reports.

The Director of the General Syndicate of Cars in Madinah, Mazen bin Mahmoud Tharwart said that the operational plan focused on smooth and precise transportation of pilgrims from air and land ports.

He added that “this fleet will be tasked with efficient and high quality transport of pilgrims between Madinah, Makkah and Jeddah throughout the hajj season.”

According to Tharwat, transportation of pilgrims would be executed based on mobility requests received via an integrated system and in coordination with all service partners under the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Meanwhile, the Director said as the influx of pilgrims in Madinah increased so “does the number of transportations, with approximately 700 buses having transported over 30,000 pilgrims to Makkah from Madinah as of Wednesday.”

Tharwat hinted that peak of pilgrim arrivals was anticipated on Wednesday, June 14 while Friday, June 23, “is expected to be the busiest day for transport requests.”

He reiterated the ongoing field and technical efforts of all syndicate teams in meeting the daily transportation requests.

It would be recalled that Saudi Arabia authorities had mobilized over 25,000 ad hoc workers to ensure safety and comfort of pilgrims in Makkah.