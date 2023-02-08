Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Funke Akindele on mum’s death

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sympathised with the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 elections in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, over the death of her mother, Dr. R. B. Adebanjo-Akindele.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commendation was in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Tuesday.

He said it is often hard to find the right words at a time like this for someone who has lost a beloved person, noting that losing mothers is one of the deepest sorrows for man.

The Governor prayed for peace, comfort, courage and love for Akindele, her immediate siblings, the Adebanjo and Akindele families as they go through a most difficult period of mourning of the dead.

He said: “My heart goes out to Funke, friends of the Adebanjo and Akindele families on the demise of their daughter, mother and grandmother, Dr. RB Adebanjo-Akindele who answered the ultimate call today, Tuesday 7th of February, 2023.

“Death of loved ones, whenever it happens, is usually a very painful episode but we must be consoled by the good life lived by the deceased person. We should relish in the beautiful memories the dead left behind for us.”

The Governor urged the PDP deputy governorship candidate to be comforted by the good life that her late mother lived and continue to pray for the repose of Dr. RB Adebanjo-Akindele.

Sanwo-Olu added: “On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to the entire families and friends of Adebanjo and Akindele.

“May God grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”