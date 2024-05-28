RULAAC calls for probe as cyclists attack police station, exchange gunfire

The Rule Of Law And Accountability Advocacy Centre, a non-governmental organisation in Nigeria, has expressed concern over the attack on Ipaja Police Station in the Alimosho Local Government of Lagos State, calling for an impartial and independent investigation of the incident.

According to reports, the attack was carried out by over 100 suspected hoodlums in the early hours of May 27, 2024.

The Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, quoted an eyewitness account, which stated: “The incident might not have been unconnected to the police raid on motorcycle riders in the area.”

Reports further stated that the incident led to an exchange of gunshots, but policemen repelled the hoodlums, with passers-by scampering for safety in the process.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, had earlier mentioned in a statement that “the attackers were Okada riders, who went against an enforcement carried out by operatives of the command”.

Nwanguma said: “RULAAC condemns attacks on uniformed personnel and infrastructure.

“This attack is unfortunate and unjustifiable.

“If any group has any concerns about the activities or methods employed by law enforcement agencies to enforce laws, there are civilized and lawful approaches and channels to express or communicate such concerns.”

The human rights activist further stated that RULAAC was puzzled as to why commercial cyclists would take recourse to such a daring attack on a police station.

He added: “RULAAC is aware that many Okada riders have continued to defy and violate the ban on Okada operations on designated routes and highways in Lagos.

“But RULAAC is also aware of concerns expressed by many about the excesses and the approach of some police officers in enforcing the ban on Okada operations, including in some inner streets not included in the ban.

“The Lagos State Government’s ban on Okada and Keke NAPEP (tricycles) exempts some areas in Lagos. The government identified 40 local government areas, local council development areas, and other restricted areas where the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial purposes will no longer be allowed.

“However, areas like Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki Peninsula, and the central business district are exempted from the ban due to the belief that Okada constitutes the only means of transportation in those areas.”

Nwanguma noted that there had been complaints about some police officers going beyond the restricted areas and pursuing cyclists into inner streets where the ban does not extend.

He stated that there also had been complaints of extortion.

According to him, there are reports that some police officers routinely go to collect daily or weekly “settlements” from groups of cyclists in some areas to allow them to continue to operate without molestation within their neighbourhoods.

He said that these allegations needed to be investigated.

Also Read:

Nwanguma argued that there was no justification for crime and violence but the pressure of unemployment, poverty and increasing hardship, in addition to a predatory approach to law enforcement, could trigger frustration and recourse to daredevil and reckless actions such as attacks on law enforcement agencies.

“RULAAC calls for an independent, impartial and effective investigation to unravel the real causes of the unfortunate attack on Ipaja Police Station to take appropriate measures to nip in the bud a repeat of such a dastardly attack on the police,” he said.