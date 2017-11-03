Ronaldo: I don’t want to renew my contract

A frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that he does not want to sign a new contract with Real Madrid following his side’s 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

Spurs wrapped up qualification for the last 16-stage of the competition at the expense of Los Blancos, who had also fallen eight points off the pace in La Liga just three days earlier courtesy of a shock 2-1 defeat at Girona.

Ronaldo still has almost four years remaining on the £365,000-a-week deal he signed with Madrid a year ago, but was pressed over whether he wanted to pen improved terms in an interview for beIN SPORTS at Wembley.

“I don’t want to renew. I don’t want to renew,” he insisted. “I’m very happy with the contract I have.”

Asked if he was “sure”, Ronaldo repeated: “I don’t want to renew.”

Over the summer, reports suggested that the Portugal international has grown disillusioned with life in the Spanish capital, prompting speculation that he could return to Manchester United in the near future.