Rivers Lawmakers: We won’t return to PDP from APC

The 27 lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress have said there is no going back on their decision.

The lawmakers spoke after the resolution of the crisis with Governor Sim Fubara by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At a meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, the warring parties signed an eight-point resolution.

The lawmakers, who are loyal to a former two-term Governor of the state and now Minister of the Federal capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, spoke through their colleague, Enemi George, on a Channels Television programme: “Politics today,” on Wednesday.

George said: “We have crossed that Rubicon.

“We have moved to the APC.

“We voted for the President.

“If we find Mr. President worthy of our votes, then I think we should find him worthy of our support.

“We have moved over to join his Renewed Hope Agenda to work hands in gloves with him to ensure that the expectations of Nigerians are fulfilled.

“So, we have moved to the APC and we are working with the President.

“We have crossed that Rubicon and there is no going back for us.”