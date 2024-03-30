Rev. Peter Odetoyinbo urges Nigerians to embrace hope  at Easter

As Nigerians celebrate Easter, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Most Rev. Peter Odetoyinbo has encouraged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of hope despite the present hardship in the country and learn from the manifestation of God’s power.

Odetoyinbo penned the Easter message to Nigerians in a statement.

He admonished Nigerians to learn from the manifestation of God’s power and the spirit of sacrificial love by burying their personal desires and ambitions and be generous in spending their lives for their fellow brothers and sisters.

He further laid emphasis on the significance of Easter, stating that Easter brings the message of sacrifice and Christ who for the love of humanity gave up His life for our redemption

“Let the message of Christ reach all men and women of goodwill that just as Christ laid down his life for our redemption so are we called to spend our lives in service to one another.”

Addressing the present economic situation of the country, Rev. Odetoyinbo stated, “With respect to the present hardship in our country, we must be sincere in asking ourselves how we have individually and collectively contributed to the present menace. No one is ready to make sacrifice for the other any longer as everyone seeks to enlarge his or her coast and build a private empire.”

He further urged Nigerians to emulate the attitude of Jesus Christ by helping the poor and underprivileged and showing them love and charity.

He said, “It is no news that the present economic hardship is biting hard on many Nigerians. This is the time to open our hearts to another in love and charity as the season of Lent reminded us. We cannot be crying for basic needs in a country blessed by God with the best of human and natural resources you can find around the world.”

Odetoyinbo called on the Nigerian government to address the elements of insecurity such as hunger, poverty and marginalization, tribalism and bigotry. He made it clear that although the efforts of the present administration in fixing Nigeria once and for all were appreciated, it would be even better that “their economic policies should have a human face.”

In his submission, “The impact of fuel subsidy removal, apparent devaluation of Naira resulting in an unprecedented inflation in the prices of goods and services demand a careful look. Let us not lose the love and care for one another in the bit to save our nation; there is hunger and starvation in the land.”

He urged Nigerians to reflect on the areas of their lives that require change such as structurally adjusting their lifestyles and attitude to reflect love and consciousness for their neighbours. He also advised Nigerians to be disciplined in their taste and preferences based on the present economic reality.

Odetoyinbo further appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the present administration and work with them to improve the situation of the country.

“We must collaborate with government to support local production of good and services that will take our economy from consumption to production and economic prosperity for our country. Let us be patient with the present administration and give them a chance to do their best for the interest of our country as we demand sincerity of purpose from the government as well.”

“Let us be patient with one another as citizens and government. The outcry of the people is legitimate and Government should provide succour rather than try to suppress their voices. We must support the effort of government and tune down the embers of tribalism and bigotry. Our quest for common good is what can fix our country”