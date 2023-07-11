Reps urge FG to lift ban on sales of fuel in border communities

828 828

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to lift the ban on sale of fuel in communities within 20 kilometers to international land borders in the country following the removal of subsidy on petroleum products by the government,

This followed the adoption of a motion titled, “Need to lift the ban on sale of fuel in communities 20 kilometers to international land borders” by Hon. Adegboyega Nasir Isiaka:(APC-Ogun) at the plenary.

According to him, “the House recalls that in November 2019, the Nigerian Customs Service announced the ban on the sales and supply of petroleum products in all communities within 20km of the Nigerian land borders which measure approximately 4,047kilometres.

“Aware that the ban was apt at the time to prevent smuggling of subsidised petroleum products to Nigerian neighbouring countries;

” Worried that despite the removal of subsidy on Petroleum Products by the government, the ban is yet to be lifted, thus causing hardships to millions of Nigerians living and conducting businesses within the affected area (located in 15 states of the federation) who have to travel kilometres to get the products or pay an extra amount to secure the products for their daily needs.

ALSO READ:

“Cognizant that the ban has continued to impact negatively on the socio-economic activities in the affected areas;

He prayed the House to: urge the Federal Government to review the policy towards lifting the ban on the sale of fuel within 20 Kilometers to the Nigerian land borders as fuel subsidy has been effectively removed.

He added that the House should also urge the Nigerian Customs Service and other relevant government agencies to ensure immediate stoppage of the ban thus, allowing duly registered fuel stations within this community to be supplied with petroleum products.

When the motion was put into voice vote by the Speaker, Hon Tajudeen Abass who presided over the plenary, it was unanimously supported by the House.

The House in addition mandated the Committee on Customs and Excise (when constituted) to ensure implementation.