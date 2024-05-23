Reps launch investigation into abandoned NDDC project in Bayelsa

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, mandated its committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to investigate the contract by Niger Delta Development Commission C (NDDC) for the Opokuma Clean Erosion Protection in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa state.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Abonsizibe Oboku during plenary in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Oboku highlighted that one of the mandates of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is to offer a lasting solution to the socio-economic difficulties of the Niger Delta Region and to facilitate the rapid and sustainable development of the region.

Oboku asserted that it is on this premise that the NDDC, in May 2004 awarded the contract of shoreline protection in Opokuma Kingdom to Jide Agboola of Dredging Atlantic Ltd.

He said, ”It was reported by the Guardian Newspaper on the 6th of October 2015, that the Company abandoned a similar project awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission in Aiyetoro Community in Ilaje Council Area of Ondo State, after collecting the mobilization fee of N2.5 Billion Naira out of the N6.5 Billion contract sum.

“Almost twenty years after, this project stood abandoned, this has resulted into a perennial erosion, affecting a clan comprising ten communities.”

Further in his prayers, Oboku added that a community (AYAKOROAMA Community) had been washed away, noting that a substantial part of Orubiri Community had suffered the same fate.

“Saddened that this has led to the loss of lives and property, this could have been averted if the contractor and NDDC had lived up to the expectation of the aim and objectives of the said contract,” he posited.

The committee is expected to give a report of the investigations to the House in four weeks for further Legislative action.