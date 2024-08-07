Reps deny rift between speaker, deputy over oil committee dissolution

The House of Representatives has clarified that there is no rift between the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, and his deputy, Benjamin Kalu, following the dissolution of the ad-hoc committee investigating oil theft and the importation of adulterated fuel.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Rotimi Akin, on Wednesday, the House observed that certain media outlets had speculated about tensions following the committee’s dissolution.

Akin stressed that the leadership’s action aimed to ensure the efficacy, independence, and effectiveness of the investigations.

Akin stated, “Some have speculated about a rift between the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, and others have alleged inducement for the appointment of a committee chairman. These claims are baseless. The House’s leadership acted within its rights, as provided by Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which allows the House to regulate its procedures.”

He added that the House reserves the right to dissolve an ad-hoc committee when necessary. “The dissolution of the ad-hoc committee on Oil and Gas Investigation did not contravene any rule or law. No one received an inducement to appoint a committee chairman. The Selection Committee of the House, comprising members from each state, executed the assignment diligently between June and July 2023.”

Akin further said, “There is no rift whatsoever between the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker. They enjoy a robust and cordial relationship, with mutual respect. The public should disregard the unfounded speculations in some media sections.”

The House spokesperson urged journalists and the Nigerian media to verify their facts before publishing, advising them to crosscheck with appropriate quarters to avoid spreading falsehoods.

“The House operates an open-door policy and remains open to the Nigerian public and the media regarding its activities,” Akin concluded.

