2024 Hajj: Kebbi refunds N1m to pilgrims  

The Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has advised pilgrims who boarded third to sixth flights to meet Hajj Guides to collect a balance of N1 million.

This was contained in a press statement, signed by Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor, on Tuesday.

Idris indicated that the agency’s Executive Chairman, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu Yaro-Enabo made the announcement in a statement issued to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the state’s capital, on Tuesday.

The Chairman confirmed that the disbursement would commence from the same day – Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

He advised all the affected pilgrims to meet their Hajj Guides for the refund.

