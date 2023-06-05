Remi Tinubu takes up first official engagement

Wife of Nigerian President, Oluremi Tinubu, Monday in Abuja, took up her first official role as the First Lady of Nigeria.

Tinubu officially met with the heads of units in the first lady’s office and took a tour of the office, in company with the Permanent Secretary, Tijani Umar and other head of units as well as the Media team.

During the meeting, organized by the Permanent Secretary, the First Lady applauded the immediate past government for leaving capable hands behind for her to work with.

“I am delighted to meet you all. I believe that as we transit into this new role that God has blessed us with, I will need your experience in serving our people.

“We thank God that the outgoing administration was able to leave us in very capable hands,” she said.

The First Lady said that she would be engaging the unit heads whenever the need arose.

“I’m also trying to get some political appointees to join you.

In his response, the Permanent Secretary expressed the readiness of the staff members in the unit to work with Tinubu.

“In due course, Your Excellency, you are going to be meeting with other members of staff because it is a privilege for them to know the boss they will be serving,” he said.