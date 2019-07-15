The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent a letter to the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the killing of his daughter, Funke Olakunrin, by armed men on Friday.

Tinubu’s letter to Fasoranti was dated July 13, 2019.

It reads in full:

Afenifere Leader,

Akure,

Ondo State.

July 13, 2019.

Dear Papa,

Condolence Letter

My heart aches with a profound sense of grief and loss over the tragic death of your daughter, the beloved Funke Olakunrin.

Funke was an amiable and good soul who did and meant no harm to anyone. Like her father, she exemplified the best traits of our people. It is senseless and extremely painful that such a fine human being would be attacked by armed assailants while she was travelling with family members along Akure-Ore road.

Funke and I shared a happy and close relationship. We regularly exchanged ideas and advice to each other. We could speak to each other freely and honestly because of mutual respect that described our relationship. These talks enriched me. I shall miss them.

When she experienced an ailment last year, she informed me. I was able to help. Funke’s condition improved.

Showing her fine personal character and gratitude, Funke wrote the following words to me which I wish to share with you now to illustrate the goodness of her spirit:

“Thank you so much for your help. I appreciate your help. You helped me to get another opportunity to live. Mo dupe. Best regards and with all respect.”

Not long after, she sent another message: “Just to appreciate you once more. I am here Sir. The treatment is progressing. I am trusting GOD. Thank u for making it possible. Mo dupe Sir. May you continue to grow in His Grace. Amen.”

I shall always treasure the relationship we had and will hold these messages in remembrance for I see myself as your son who respects and admires you deeply. It is from this wellspring of affection and emotion that I write this letter.

Unfortunately, some people are eagerly trying to use this tragedy to advance their political agendas. I sincerely regret such behaviour for it is wrong and out of place. It does not well fit the moment. This is a time for consolation and genuine condolence.

Everyone loves and supports you. I am sure that no effort will be spared in identifying the assailants and bringing them to full justice. I have been assured by government and law enforcement authorities that the perpetrators of this terrible act will be apprehended and face the brunt of the law for what they have committed.

We have faith that justice will indeed be done. But we must seek more than this. All of us who love you must also work together to honour Funke’s life by taking concrete steps to make sure such attacks do not continue to occur against the innocent and the peaceful.

I too have lost a precious child. I have a sense of what you are going through. Words are insufficient to express my innermost sentiments at this moment. All I can say is that my fervent prayer is for God to extend His divine hand in order to lend the comfort to you and the Fasoranti and Olakunrin families that only He can provide.

May the loving and beautiful soul of Funke now and forever more rest gently in the bosom of the Lord. May God give you the strength and solace to carry on.

Papa, Olorun a duro ti yin. E o ni di agbaya!

Sincerely yours,

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.