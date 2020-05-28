The Christian Association of Nigeria has submitted a 13-point guideline for the reopening of churches for congregational worship to the Federal Government following the ease on lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease.

The guidelines were submitted at a meeting the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control had with the leaderships of CAN and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Abuja on Wednesday.

The CAN delegation to the meeting was led by the Chairman of its North Central chapter and President of FCT Baptist Conference, Rev. Israel Akanji.

Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant on Media to the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who confirmed the development, released the guidelines to the media.

According to Oladeji: “Churches should disinfectant their premises first before they are reopened for services.

“Churches should provide alcoholic sanitizers, temperature readers, soap and water in their premises to be supervised by medical professionals in the Church.

“Every worshipper must either use soap to wash their hands or apply sanitizers.

“The temperature of every worshipper must be screened before admission into the church and people with the high temperature should be advised to go and see their doctors.

“Every worshipper must wear facemask.

“Social distancing should be observed in the sitting arrangement with a one-meter gap between two worshippers.

“One hour service for a start.

“All Sunday services to end on or at 5:30pm.

“There should be a gap of 10 minutes between one service or another where there are multiple services to avoid crowd.

“Churches can make use of classrooms and multipurpose halls for services where available, especially in big churches, in order to accommodate more worshippers at a go.

“TV circuit and speakers can be used for those who are not inside the main auditorium.

“Handshaking and hugging should be avoided before, during and after the service.

“Children should worship with their parents.

“Prayers should be offered to God for a speedy end of COVID-19 and quick recovery of all that are afflicted by the pandemic.

“Prayers should also be offered for those frontline workers for divine protection.

“CAN will constitute a committee together with law enforcement agencies to enforce the full compliance.”