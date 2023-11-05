RATTAWU honours LASTMA staff for ‘Exceptional Service’

A staff of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Atayi Anthony Temitope (Area Golf Command Zone 7 Ejigbo) has been honoured with an award of ‘Exceptional Service’.

LASTMA Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq announced this in a press release.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Chapter of the Radio Television Theater and Arts Workers Union in Lagos gave the Award.

Taofiq on Sunday disclosed that Traffic Officer Atayi was honoured with the award during the celebration of ‘RATTAWU WEEK’ held at the Media Centre of NAN, National Arts Theartre, Iganmu, Lagos.

Chairman of RATTAWU, NAN Chapter, Comrade Ayodeji Fadipe stated that the awardee was honoured due to his dedication and commitment in ensuring unimpeded free flow of traffic around Jakande Estate down to Oke-Alfa area of the State.

According to Comrade Fadipe “Traffic Officer Atayi Anthony Temitope was appreciated by the public after he was noticed under heavy rain using broken blocks and other materials in filling every potholes between Jakande Estate down to Oke-Alfa Bridge”

He confirmed that among other uniformed personnel picked for public award consideration, Lastma Temitope emerged winner with his extra selfless services to the community he is serving.

While presenting the award, Managing Director of NAN Ali Mohammad Ali, disclosed that despite the risk associated with controlling/managing traffic, Lastma Temitope was recognised, appreciated for being dedicated to work.

While acknowledging the award as a well-deserved one, the General Manager of LASTMA Bolaji Oreagba said it would encourage other uniformed personnel to do more in serving the public.

In his remarks, Lastma Atayi Anthony Temitope thanked the members of NAN for the award in recognition of his service to the public.

He also expressed his appreciation to the management of Lastma for creating a conducive environment for its officers.

Lastma Temitope however promised to be more dedicated to duties.