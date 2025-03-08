Ramadan: Islamic cleric faults closure of schools

An Islamic cleric and National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, has faulted the five-week closure of schools for the Ramadan fast by some northern state governments, including Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi.

The cleric was a guest on the Friday edition of: “Inside Sources with Laolu Akande,” a socio-political programme aired on Channels Television.

He said the full-month Ramadan period is a time for Muslims to be serious with God and be hard working.

Adeyemi said the closure of schools for Ramadan fast does not represent what Islam stands for.

He said: “To me, I see it as political.

“If you know the history of fast in Islam, they might say there is heat, but the heat here cannot be as hot as Saudi Arabia.

“During a fast, there are lots of things that are done that change the way things are being done.

“For example, when Muslims moved from Mecca to Medina, there was a war that the Arabs waged against the Muslims; they said they wanted to exterminate Islam completely.

“There was a big war.

“The Arabs brought about 1,000 armed soldiers but the Muslims were about 213 in number and they didn’t have military arms.

“It was during a fast.

“They fought and they won – the 213 people won the 1,000 side.

“The point I am trying to raise is that: Ramadan is a time that you are serious with your God.

“It’s not a thing of entertainment but a serious period in the life of a Muslim.

“I remember when we were in secondary school, up to my university level, any exam I have in Ramadan, no matter how unserious I have been, I will come out excellently because of focus.

“Ramadan gives you focus in everything you do.

“So, this idea of closing schools, to me, I’m not part of it, I don’t believe in it, it doesn’t speak well of Islam.

“This is the first time I hear a holiday in Ramadan.

“For Allah’s sake!

“For what purpose?

“You need to work.

“Even on a Friday, Islam does not ask you to lock your shops; it says go and work and when it’s time for prayers, lock your shops and when you finish praying, go back to your shops. Islam is a religion that has rules, you can’t just come one day and introduce a new system

