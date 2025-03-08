FG speaks on shortfall in workers’ salaries

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has clarified that there are no shortfalls in salaries paid to federal workers in January and February.

The OAGF made the clarification in a statement issued by Bawa Mokwa, the Director of Press and Public Relations on Friday in Abuja.

Mokwa said that the salaries that workers received in January and February were their normal salaries after the various arrears that were paid from October to December 2024 had been exhausted.

He said that it was imperative to make clarifications on the purported shortfall in January and February salaries in order to ease any anxiety in the minds of workers.

According to him, various salary arrears have been paid in the last quarter of 2024, namely, minimum wage arrears, 25 percent/35 percent increase in salary arrears, and wage award arrears.

Mokwa said: “All these arrears were paid from the month of October 2024 to December 2024.

“This made salaries to increase abnormally in the last quarter of 2024.

“Payment of normal salaries after exhausting the various arrears began in January 2025, which made some workers think that they were shortchanged, when in actual sense, it was their real salaries.”

Mokwa said that what was paid in January and February 2025 shall continue to be the salaries until when the Federal Government reviews the salaries again.

The Director said that there were cases of overpayments in the month of December 2024 due to system error.

“The error has been corrected and deductions in respect of the overpayments from the salaries of affected workers is on-going and shall continue until such overpayments were fully recovered,” he said.

On the payment of promotion arrears, Mokwa said that the exercise was handled by a standing committee on promotion and salary arrears in the Budget Office of the Federation.

According to him, the BOF compiles and vets all salary and promotion arrears from various MDAs before such is channeled in batches to IPPIS for payment.

He said that IPPIS had fully paid batches one to six and was awaiting more batches from the BOF for payment.

Mokwa reiterated the determination of the OAGF to efficiently manage the IPPIS in view of its importance to workers.

He advised workers with genuine complaints about their salaries to follow the formal processes to get such resolved as quickly as possible.

