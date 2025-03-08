Dele-Ajayi retains position as Ondo FA chairman

The Chairman of Ondo State Football Association, Sunday Dele-Ajayi, has been re-elected chairman of the association.

This was after he defeated his rival, Dele Ologbese, by 12 to nine votes on Friday in a keenly contested election in Akure, the state capital.

Dele-Ajayi, while speaking with newsmen after the election, assured that the state FA under his leadership, would focus more on football marketing and development.

He commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise, and vowed to collaborate with all stakeholders for the progress of football in the state.

He urged all members of the association to be conversant with relevant provisions of the FA statutes.

He said: “My plan is to develop and improve football for the next four years. We are not making money from football in Ondo State.

“We will give an enabling environment to our clubs to thrive.”

Also, Oluwole Oloworemo, a representative of the Nigeria Football Federation at the election, commended the electoral body for a free, fair and transparent election.

Oloworemo, also the Chairman of Ekiti State FA, commended the runner-up for his spirit of sportsmanship after the election and his promise to support the winner of the process.

Similarly, Olusola Oke, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, noted that the election was particularly challenging, and appreciated the aspirants and delegates for their cooperation.

Oke charged the newly-elected members to ensure adequate representation of the state at both local and national levels.

He said: “The task was challenging, but at the same time quite exciting.

“In summary, it was a success.

“So, in the interest of football in Ondo State, the winners should give us good representation.”

Post Views: 5