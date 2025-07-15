Campaigning ahead of 2027 polls a distraction — Foursquare GO

The General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, on Monday described early political campaigning ahead of the 2027 elections as a distraction for the ruling party.

The GO, who described the practice as an anomaly, said it was an unhelpful tradition capable of denying Nigerians the dividends of good governance.

Aboyeji said it was premature to begin assessing the administration of President Bola Tinubu just two years into its tenure, noting that more time should be allowed before making any fair evaluation.

He spoke at a news conference held at the church’s national headquarters in Yaba, Lagos to announce activities marking its 70th anniversary.

The cleric decried the growing culture of politicians using every social engagement as a platform to campaign for future elections, warning that such actions could derail governance and negatively affect the people if not checked.

“The Yaba Church, which serves as the national headquarters of the Foursquare Gospel Church, has attained 70 years of preaching the gospel and delivering humanitarian services, an achievement truly worth celebrating,” he said.

Aboyeji described the 70-year milestone as one of unwavering commitment to spiritual renewal and social engagement, guided by the mission to remain steadfast in faith and to win souls for Christ.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that anniversary activities will begin on July 21, 2025 at the church’s Yaba headquarters.

Events include a colour parade, inter-school quiz competition, and colloquium.

Other highlights include an exhibition, praise night, Special Blast (Youth Connect), award/gala night, and the grand finale on July 27.

Aboyeji added: “With over 5,000 churches across Nigeria, we are driven by a collective zeal to expand our reach through impactful community programmes such as free medical outreaches.

“Soul-Lifting musical experiences and targeted programmes as well as a robust community service to share God’s love

“The anniversary will also serve as a platform for reconnecting with all who have been part of the Church; including worshipers and members in the diaspora to give recognition to those that contributed to the church.”

Also Read

The General Overseer said that at 70, the church would re-invent itself by empowering youths, do more in community service to sustain itself.

He added: “After 70, many of our church leaders are aging and the Nigerian church is 80 percent youth.

“So, we have over the youths planting youths in strategic positions in the church in order for them to take over after the aged ones.

“Our community and humanitarian services are one of the core focuses of the church and have to be widened to capture many unserved communities.”

Post Views: 21