US threatens Nigerians with deportation, permanent travel ban

The United States of America has threatened to deport and place a permanent travel ban on Nigerians who overstay the period granted them in their visa.

The United States Mission in Nigeria said this on Monday in a post on its X handle, days after the country reduced the visa validity for Nigerians to three months.

Also Read

According to the US, the reduction in validity was part of its visa review based on reciprocity.

The US Mission in Nigeria said: “If you remain in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on travelling to the United States in the future.”

Post Views: 35