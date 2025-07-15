US threatens Nigerians with deportation, permanent travel ban

The United States of America has threatened to deport and place a permanent travel ban on Nigerians who overstay the period granted them in their visa.
The United States Mission in Nigeria said this on Monday in a post on its X handle, days after the country reduced the visa validity for Nigerians to three months.
Also Read
- Buhari could’ve long been dead if he had decided to be treated in Nigeria – Ex aide Adesina
- 2027: Edo PDP preaches unity to defeat Tinubu
- NAPTIP flags off nationwide training on human trafficking data collection
- Heavy security at Buhari’s Daura residence, await arrival of body + Photos
- US Embassy, Consulate shut to honour former President Buhari
According to the US, the reduction in validity was part of its visa review based on reciprocity.
The US Mission in Nigeria said: “If you remain in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on travelling to the United States in the future.”