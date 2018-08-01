PTAD begins payment of pension to 284 Nigeria Reinsurance pensioners

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it has begun the payment of 284 pensioners of Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation.

A statement issued by the management of PTAD in Abuja on Wednesday, revealed that N8.31 million was paid to the pensioners for July, following their verification and addition to PTAD’s monthly payroll.

PTAD said relief came the way of the pensioners 16 years after the organisation was privatised by the Federal Government.

He said: “Relief has come the way of 284 pensioners of the company as the Pension PTAD has added them to its monthly payroll.

“A total of N8.31million was paid to the new enrollees for the month of July 2018, as they start receiving their monthly pension for life.”

The statement quoted the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Sharon Ikeazor as saying “no pensioner or retiree after serving their fatherland should ever be forced into the indignity and painful uncertainty of delayed pensions”.

Ikeazor added: “Today, Nigeria Reinsurance pensioners verified by PTAD have been placed on monthly pension payroll. It is indeed a promise kept.”

She thanked PTAD team for the dedication to fulfill the mandate of the directorate and reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to pensioners’ welfare.

Ikeazor assured pensioners under PTAD that the backlog of outstanding pension arrears would be cleared as and when funds were allocated and released.