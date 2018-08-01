APC not distracted by Saraki’s, Tambuwal’s defection – Official

The All Progressives Congress says that it is neither distracted nor surprised by the defection of the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Governors Abdulfatah Ahmed and Aminu Tambuwal of Kwara and Sokoto states also defected to PDP.

The party stated this while reacting to the development in a statement issued by Yekini Nabena, APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nabena also said that the party was not surprised that its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi left the party.

He said: “Every follower of events in recent times could decipher the signs that foretold the exit of Saraki, Tambuwal, Ahmed and Abdullahi from our great party.

“We thank them for their contributions to APC for the period they were with us; we also salute their courage to openly declare where they belong as we had always advised.

“APC is a party founded and run on the principles of freedom, sincerity and forthrightness.

“Our advice and hope is that, those who have left will also have the courage to inspire in their respective political environments, the atmosphere of unencumbered freedom created by the APC to enabled the defectors to leave without hindrance.”

He said that Saraki and others who defected from the party, however, had the freedom of association and the right to pursue their political ambitions wherever they deemed fit.

He stressed that the APC was, however, more focused on how to remain united ahead of the 2019 general elections with a view to ensuring victory of the party.

The deputy national publicity secretary, however, called on members of the party in Kwara, Sokoto and other states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to remain steadfast and courageous.

He maintained that APC remained focused in continuing its unbroken run of victories in all future elections at the state and national levels.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Abudullahi, while announcing his resignation from the party, said he left the party because his role was incompatible with his personal principles.

Abdullahi, who announced his exit from the party in a statement in Abuja, also cited recent political development, especially in Kwara, his home state as part of the reasons for his decision.

He said: “In view of recent political developments in the country and within the APC, I have decided to resign my position as the National Publicity Secretary.”

Abdullahi, who also announced resigned his membership of the party said his resignation to effect from Wednesday.