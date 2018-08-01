PDP welcomes Tambuwal, Kano Deputy Governor back ‘home’

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has welcome the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, back to its fold. The party, in the same vein, welcomed the Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, and all other returning and new members of the party.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has welcome the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, back to its fold. The party, in the same vein, welcomed the Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, and all other returning and new members of the party.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Tambuwal’s decision as courageous, patriotic and showed him as a statesman, who puts the interest of the nation above all.

In welcoming Tambuwal, the PDP noted that he had continued to conduct his activities in strict adherence to democratic principles both as former Speaker of the House of Representatives and governor of Sokoto State.

The statement added: “The party therefore has no doubts that Governor Tambuwal will indeed contribute immensely towards the rebuilding of our dear nation on the platform of the PDP.

“The PDP states that the return of Governor Tambuwal, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom, Kwara state Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafizu Abubakar in addition to scores of federal legislators to the party, reflects the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians across board, who are now resurging to the repositioned PDP as the only vehicle to rescue our nation from

the mis-governance of the APC.

“Indeed, the patriotic action of these leaders and their supporters has given Nigerians a renewed hope of returning our nation to the path of national cohesion, peace and economic prosperity that has eluded her in the last three years of the incompetent administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP notes that the coming weeks will witness the influx of more APC governors, federal legislators, other elected and appointed officials at very high levels, into the repositioned PDP.

“Finally, the party reassures all new and returning members of adequate accommodation in line with the principles of internal democracy being strictly adhered to by the rebranded PDP.”