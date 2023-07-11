PSG consider Osimhen as Mbappe’s replacement

828 828

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified Victor Osimhen as their top target should Kylian Mbappe leave this summer, but Napoli are hard at work on a new deal for their striker.

The Ligue 1 giants, regularly at the centre of the gossip mill in European football, have been in a state of chaos after their star man Mbappe confirmed his intention to leave on a free transfer next year.

PSG are now seemingly desperate to sell Mbappe, not wanting to lose the French star for nothing, and have set their sights on Osimhen as a possible replacement.

Gazzetta dello Sport highlighted how Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis made it clear that only a club like PSG could afford Osimhen this summer.

A €100 million bid for the Nigerian striker was rejected last month and it would take around €180 million to €200 million to secure his signature this transfer window.

In the meantime, Napoli are in talks with Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda, trying to tie down the 24-year-old to a new deal.

The current idea is to extend his contract by a year or two, raise his salary from the current €4.5 million net, and include a release clause set at around €100 million.