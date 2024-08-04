Protest: Police detain 90 more suspects in Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command said it has detained 90 more suspected hoodlums in connection with Thursday’s protest in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Dungus Abdulkarim, revealed this in a statement he issued on Saturday in Damaturu.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police said the total number of suspects so far arrested is 108.

Abdulkarim said the suspects were detained in Nguru, Potiskum and Gashua towns.

According to him, they were apprehended for looting, destruction of property, and violation of curfew imposed in the affected areas, among others.

He stated that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

The command’s spokesperson appealed to members of the public to report anyone seen with stolen property for prosecution.

Abdulkarim stated that normalcy had been restored in the affected areas after massive deployment of policemen.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Garba Ahmed, had urged protesters to engage the government in dialogue to meet their demands rather than resorting to violence.

