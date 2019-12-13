Fidelity Bank Plc on Thursday gave out N19 million to 13 customers, who emerged winners in the “Get Alert in Millions Savings Promo Season 4” draw that is ongoing.

Nine customers received one million naira each, two got two million naira each and two others received three million naira each.

Eighteen customers also received consolation prizes.

Nnamdi Okonkwo, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Fidelity Bank during the promo draw in Abuja said that the aim was to encourage good savings habit among customers.

Represented by Mannir Ringim, Regional Bank Head, Northwest 1, Okonkwo said the draw was for the six regional offices across the country, which were Lagos, Abuja, South- South, Southeast, Southwest and North.

He said: “So we are going to give out N19 million to 13 lucky customers in three categories like one million naira, two million naira and three million naira categories.

“Apart from that we are also going to give 18 customers different consolation prizes, like 32 inch television set, 2.5kv generator and table-top refrigerator.”

He also said that the bank would be giving out a total of N34 million and 36 consolation prizes to beneficiaries at each draw.

“I want to also highlight the importance of this promo activities, what we are practically doing over the years as a bank is to buy into the national financial inclusion strategy of the nation.

“As you’re all aware, today in Nigeria over 50 million of the population are financially excluded and that represents over 45 per cent of the population we have in the country.

“And what that does is that it brings major impediment in the trajectory of the nation and for us in the Fidelity Bank, we have identified with the initiative that has been put forth by the Federal Government.

“As a result for the way forward, what we are practically doing is giving out this money so that we can encourage even non-savers to come and bank with us,” he said.

Similarly, Janet Nnabuko, Group Head, Savings, of the bank said that for one to qualify for the promo, one must be an existing customer and increase their savings by N10, 000 or more.

“And one who opens a new account at zero balance and grows it to N20, 000 is qualified to participate in the promo,” Nnabuko added.

According to her, there are two categories of draws; monthly and bi-monthly draw.

“If you top up your account with N20, 000 you stand the chance of winning one million naira to two million naira as an existing customer.

“But as a new customer you are expected to open your account at zero balance and grow it up to N20, 000 you stand the chance of winning one million naira at the monthly draw.

“Then in bi-monthly draw you are expected to grow your balance with N50, 000 to stand the chance of winning three million naira for both existing and new customers. For the grand prize customers are expected to increase their balance with N200, 000,” she said.

Two beneficiaries of the draw, Olawale Abdulgafar and Perpetua Maduike appreciated the bank for keeping its promise and urged the public to patronise the bank.