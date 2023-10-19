Prison attack: Officer killed, mother, daughter hit by bullets

A Correctional Service officer was on Wednesday night killed when gunmen attacked Afokang Correctional facility in Calabar, Cross River State.

The spokesman of the state Command of the Correctional Service, Affanga Etim, made the disclosure on Thursday.

Etim, who spoke with newsmen in Calabar, however, debunked claims that the attack was aimed at the Correctional facility.

He noted that the gunmen only opened fire on the joint security team at the facility and that there was no damage to the facility.

According to him: “When they came, they opened fire on the security team who also responded in like manner and in the process, an Assistant Superintendent of Correction (ASC) was killed.

“No inmate escaped or was killed, the attackers didn’t get close to the main facility.

“As we speak, we have deployed more armed personnel to the facility and everything is under control.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a mother and her six-year-old daughter were hit by stray bullets during the attack.

The victims, who were rushed to the Naval Hospital in Calabar, were hit in the stomach and hand respectively.

