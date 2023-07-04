Primate Ayodele’s Prophecy fulfilled as Senegalese President, Macky Sall, withdraws 

828 828

The withdrawal by Senegal’s President, Macky Sall from the third term contest in next year’s election, has earlier been predicted by Nigerian prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele.

The Primate has been warning Sall since January 2023 not to embark on his ambition – to run for a third term “because it will lead to problems and unrest in the country”.

The prophet in a publication released In January explained that the President would face a tough time as there will be counter-political problems for him. He mentioned that there will be a huge resistance against his ambition

His words: ‘’In Senegal, the president will face a very tough election time, they will want to create problems and counter political problems for him. He will want to cease the opposition and there will be a huge protest against him. There will be great confusion in his government, they will indict his government. He must re-strategize and put his government in order.’’ (https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2023/01/08/primate-ayodele-sends-warnings-to-south-sudan-cote-divoire-others/)

Similarly, in April, Primate Ayodele mentioned that Macky Sall’s attempt to contest for a third term will be disgraceful, alerting that a coalition that will unseat him if he tries to contest the election as planned. He foretold defeat for him at the polls if he proceeds with his third-term ambition.

‘’The President of Senegal, Macky Sall, wants to contest for a third term but it will be disgraceful. If the opposition parties form a coalition against him, they will win the election. With a coalition, it will be difficult for him to get it.’’ (https://independent.ng/primate-ayodele-releases-prophecies-on-sudan-senegal-liberia-sierra-leone/)

In his newly released prophecy book titled ‘Warnings To The Nations, Primate Ayodele wrote on Page 97 of the book that there will be political problems in the country. He noted that the president will take wrong steps that will affect the growth of the country. He stated that there will be a series of challenges and situations that will lead to blood baths and political tension. He further referred to his third-term ambition, making it known that people will gang up against his political plans.

Primate Elijah Ayodele stated: ‘’SENEGAL: The country will have a lot of political problems that they will tackle. The president will take the wrong steps. So many things will affect the growth of the country. The president needs to do a lot so that he will not get many things wrong. The country will face a series of challenges and must pray against blood baths and political tension. The president will sign a contentious bill into law that will not be meaningful. Let the country pray not to lose a prominent person. Let the country pray against security challenges. The president will face charges of crimes against humanity and Human Rights abuses. People will protest against his candidature in case he wants to run for the Presidency for the third term. People will gang up against his political plans.’’

Following Primate Ayodele’s frequent warnings to President Macky Sall, one can boldly say that they have come to pass on account of the events that have played out in Senegal’s political scene. The prophecies can be best described as an accurate narration of what is to come, which has now happened.

Primate Ayodele has impacted Africa with his prophetic excellence and though the critics abound, the fulfilment of his prophecies continues to effortlessly prove them wrong. The withdrawal of President Macky Sall from his much-publicised third-term agenda has further confirmed Primate Ayodele’s status as a global prophet.

In a speech shared live on his official Facebook page, President Sall while announcing his withdrawal maintained Monday that Senegal’s constitution would have allowed his candidacy despite having already been elected to a second term in 2019.