Primate Ayodele launches ‘Warnings To The Nations’, unveils 5,000 fulfilled prophecies

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has launched the 2023/2024 edition of his annual book of prophecy: “Warnings To The Nations.”

The Man of God launched the book in his church premises in Oke Afa area of Lagos State on Saturday.

In the same vein, Ayodele unveiled a compendium of 5,000 fulfilled prophecies derived from previous editions of the prophecy book from 2020 to 2023.

“Warnings To The Nations,” which has been getting published since 1994, contains several warnings to presidents, governors, important personalities, prime ministers and monarchs, to mention a few.

Since its inception, WTN has over the years served as a prophetic guide to personalities that cut across every part of the world.

While speaking about the inspiration behind the publication and how the journey has been so far, Primate Ayodele explained that the prophecy book was inspired by the spirit of God, while making it known that WTN isn’t a literature book, but a spirit-filled publication put together by divine signals received from God.

He said: “We have been doing this for 29 years uninterrupted and we appreciate everyone who has been with us all the way.

“It started with the title ‘Present and Future Watch’ in 1994 and in 1996 we changed it to Warnings To The Nations.

“It has been a very courageous journey since then.

“If we have been doing prophecy since 1994 and we have not been getting it right, we would have stopped.

“To the glory of God, it started from somewhere and we give glory to God that we are here for this edition.

“Prophecy is not a literature book.

“When you are not led by the spirit, you won’t be able to do the job.”

The prophecies contained in the 2023/2024 edition of Warnings To The Nations addressed new governments across the world, including Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio.

The elections coming up in Nigeria, African countries and on the international scene were also addressed.

Apart from elections, topical issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war, Sudan crisis, Climatic condition and several others were included.

Here are excerpts from the latest edition of WTN:

NORTHERNERS AND TINUBU GOVERNMENT: People like El Rufai and Odebe will plot a coup against the Tinubu government because Tinubu will not follow their instructions. Also since Tinubu will not follow them to do what they want him to do, they will begin to fight him and this will cause problems in the Party. Some APC members will regret voting for Tinubu. Let us pray against an explosion in any of our Oil facilities. Government must be very careful of the militants as they will want to constitute a nuisance.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION PETITION TRIBUNAL: I foresee that if the Tribunal did not do the needful it will affect the image of the Tribunal members. I foresee that INEC will not be seen any longer as an unbiased umpire as expected. INEC will be seen as a clearing house for all manners of election results. There will be confusion in the government circles because the judgment will be very clear to all. The best option will be either they go for a rerun or another election entirely or they leave it the way it is. The Ruling party will not want a rerun they will seek various lines of defense and it will not hold water as expected.

G5 GOVERNORS: I foresee that the Group of Five (G5) governors will be struggling to be more relevant in the Nigerian political landscape. Their relevance will not be as expected. There are so many things that will be wrong with these people even as they will have issues. They will feel disappointment and betrayal among themselves. They will not enjoy political relevance even when they cross to other Political Parties. However, APC must be careful of such moves.

EDO ELECTION: The spirit of God says they will disregard rotation. The opposition will break the party and the government should allow free and fair elections which is the only thing that will give the government victory. If the needful is not done the PDP’s chance to win the election is very slim.

KOGI ELECTION: I foresee if the people in PDP are not ready then the APC will win.

BAYELSA STATE ELECTION: The opposition will make sure the party of the incumbent fight tooth and nail to ensure victory.

SIERRA LEONE: The country needs prayers for progress because they will gang up against the present government. There will be flooding in the country. The enemies of the government will want it to fail. Despite the efforts of the present government, they will not appreciate the ruling party. The government needs to strategize well because the opposition will not take it easy on the ruling party. The country must resist the outbreak of any disease.

LIBERIA: I foresee that some parts of the country will want to work against the president. He will want to come out for another term. He will want to make his comeback bid for another term realistic. The country will have several political misunderstandings as the opposition will take various steps to destabilise the country. The opposition party will blackmail the government and plot against the government. For the second term of the president, he must work tirelessly to achieve this. The president should not underrate the opposition because they will want to create a major crisis for him.

GABON: The spirit of God says this country needs prayers for success. The president needs prayers so that he will not be molested or blackmailed. The country will not be stable economically. I foresee the country will face so many challenges. I foresee that the political system of the country will have a lot of crises and they will work against the opposition. The country will face so many challenges. The country needs prayers against ups and downs. The spirit of God says the people of Gabon will call for a change of government. They will fight during the election. The spirit of God says the incumbent must re-strategize to succeed despite the president’s situation and the things that surround him, he will still strife to retain the seat.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I foresee a review of the activities in the Stock Exchange of the country because of the level of unemployment. There will be bailout. The country must be careful because of unexpected shootings, racism, and political tension even as there will be lots of changes in the political arena. Although they will give palliatives and welfare packages and engage in house-to-house campaigns between the Democrats and the Republicans. The spirit of God says the Republican must re-strategize and Joe Biden will want to go for a second term. If care is not taken, I foresee Donald Trump will come back strongly to take over. The spirit of God says if the American government wants to promote same-sex marriage it will see the anger of God. This action can destroy the government of the USA and this will create problems for the American government. I foresee that the Joe Biden government will come up with a law that will fail his government. Apart from this, the coming election in the United States will be very tough. It will cause street protests. The country must be careful against attacks and protests.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: The Russia and Ukraine war will take another dimension and so many things will happen in respect of this which we are going to see. So many things will be done to Russia. Russians will blame Putin for so many things they have been through. It’s either Putin disappears, gets attacked or is killed. Russia will want to attack NATO as they will want to create problem. Russia and Ukraine war will not result in a third world war but will trouble the world. There will be total confusion in the world. Ukraine war will bring so many divisions among some countries some people will come together to join Russia in causing troubles but will bring confusion and it will not last.