Primate Ayodele to Tinubu: Review 2024 Budget, it won’t solve hardship

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review the proposed 2024 budget in order to make provisions for the hardship faced in the country.

Primate Ayodele offered the word of advice in a statement on Thursday by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

He stated that the budget has loopholes and won’t be effectively executed.

He stated that the budget will be like a seed that won’t germinate because Nigerians will not feel its impact.

He said: “The 2024 budget has loopholes and it won’t be effectively executed, there needs to be a review for Nigerians to enjoy it because it will be like a seed that won’t germinate.

“The government needs to review it. It’s a good one but there is no proper execution plan for it.”

The prophet explained that the strategies that will stop hardship and anger in the country wasn’t well spelt out and that the budget didn’t feature any good plan to improve the economic situation of Nigeria.

Ayodele advised the government to still review the budget in order to bring improvement in the country.

He added: What will stop hardship and anger isn’t well spelt out, there is no serious plan for the citizens of the country.

“There is no good plan and budget for the people of the country and as it stands, there is no way the people will be affected directly by the budget.

“The government should look at how people will be impacted by the budget.

“Nigerians will not enjoy what they need to enjoy because the present budget will not bring any improvement.

“The government should look into it and do what is needed.

“I am not against them but there should be a review.”

