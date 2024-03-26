Primate Ayodele to Tinubu: I see another deadly disease in Nigeria, Africa

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has alerted President Bola Tinubu and the Ministers of Health on another deadly disease he foresees in Nigeria and the African continent.

The prophet of the church with headquarters in Lagos State revealed this in a statement released to the media on Tuesday.

The statement, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, said Primate Ayodele mentioned that the deadly disease will be skin-related, but will start like a fever.

He stated that the disease will lead to the death of several people if the appropriate authorities fail to tackle it before it surfaces.

The man of God, who foretold the emergence of COVID-19, explained further that the health sector needed to be seriously worked on as he foresees situations that would lead to confusion in the sector.

Ayodele said: “There will be a deadly skin disease that the government must quickly address.

“If not attacked early, it will lead to the death of people.

“It will start like a fever before appearing on the skin.

“I urge the health minister and everyone in the health sector to quickly tackle this in Africa and Nigeria.

“The health sector must be fortified against attacks, I am seeing confusion in the sector, let them pray against situations that will make them run helter-skelter.”

Primate Ayodele also warned the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control to be careful of a fake cough syrup that would be imported into the country.

He added: “I also see fake cough syrup imported into the country, let NAFDAC be on the lookout to prevent the death of infants in our country.”