Primate Ayodele releases prophecies on South Africa, others

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released fresh prophecies concerning South Africa, Venezuela, India, Cuba and Malawi.

The latest world prophecies were contained in a statement issued and signed on Sunday by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

In it, Primate Ayodele stated that the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, can be unseated if opposition leaders, Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma, can form a coalition. He revealed that President Ramaphosa is ready to do anything to retain his position.

In Venezuela, Primate Ayodele made it known that it is only America’s involvement and a coalition that can unseat President Nicolas Maduro. He stated that the absence of a coalition will lead to the victory of Maduro.

He said: “South Africa: If Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema can form a coalition, it will help them to win the election hands down. Cyril Ramaphosa is ready to do anything to retain his seat and fight the opposition technically. If both of them can come together, it will be a tough election for Cyril.

“Venezuela: Only a coalition and American involvement will remove Nicolas Maduro from his seat. If America doesn’t intensify efforts and allow all parties to come together to present a single candidate, the president will retain his seat.”

In Malawi, Primate Ayodele revealed that the president’s efforts to stabilise the country will not be appreciated as opposition will continue to frustrate his efforts. He asked the country to pray against calamity that will cause them to mourn nationally.

In Cuba, he warned against an internal crisis, while disclosing that there will be a new government.

He said: Malawi: the president’s efforts will not be appreciated despite all his efforts to stabilise the economy. The opposition will frustrate his efforts and he will have compounded issues in his party. The country’s currency will continue to depreciate and the country will have troubles from natural disasters. The president needs to pray for his good health and electricity will be challenging for them. Let them pray against calamity that will bring the country to mourn.

“Cuba: the country’s economy will be in shambles and there will be a kind of confusion. I see attacks and internal crises in the nation. I see a new government in Cuba.”

Continuing, Primate Ayodele warned against a serious political crisis in Pakistan, while urging the government of India to be watchful against new airborne disease.

He said: “Pakistan: there will be a serious political crisis in the country and bomb scare and an unexpected earthquake that will take lives. Let them pray against train accidents.

“India: there will be a long-term crisis that will lead to calls for the resignation of the president. I see a crisis and killing in the country. In the next election, there will be a new procedure. I see a new airborne disease that will be killing a lot of people.”