Primate Ayodele releases 2023 prophecies for Glo, Airtel, MTN

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released 2023 prophecies for Nigerian telecommunication giants.

This was contained in his 79 page 2023 prophecies, released on December 23, 2022, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

In it, the man of God revealed what will become of Glo, Airtel, MTN and the Nigerian Communications Commission in the new year.

Primate Ayodele made it known that there will be challenges in the communication industry as the NCC will have problems with the telecom companies.

He stated that Airtel will have challenges, while MTN will face litigation in the new year.

He also foresees improved service for Globacom, while noting that the indigenous telecommunication company will start telecom banking soon.

Ayodele said: “Airtel will have challenges but it will have new devices.

“MTN will face litigation.

“Nigeria Communications Commission will have problems with the telecom companies.

“Nigeria Communications Minister will face challenges.

“Telecoms Operations will experience poor services across the board.

“Globacom will have new equipment to improve its services but it will have challenges with competitors and others that don’t want its progress.

“I foresee Globacom starting telecoms banking soon and it will pioneer more innovations in the industry.”