Airtel pledges N2m support to quadruplets family as contributions exceed N16m

Airtel Nigeria, a telecommunications company, has pledged to donate N2 million to the family of Sodiq Olayode, who recently welcomed quadruplets with his wife, Abiodun.

This donation follows the outpouring of support from Nigerians, who have raised over N16 million for the family through online donations.

Airtel Nigeria disclosed this on X.com on Thursday, expressing its support for the family.

The post read, “Hello, #jamysax, when life gives quadruplets, we give #ovajara support! We’re adding N2m because great things come in multiples.”

The Eagle Online reports that the story of the Olayode family gained attention on social media after Olayode’s colleague, Oyeniran James, shared the family’s struggles on X.com on Tuesday.

James had written X.com on Tuesday, “Fun fact: A colleague of mine who had two kids already said he should do it and add one more.

“Guess how many his wife gave birth to? Four at once (quadruplets). The man wan craze. Na so so lament for status every day.”

He further shared a screenshot of what he said was one of Olayode’s WhatsApp posts about the number of diapers used in a short period.

The post read, “105 pieces of diapers in 6 days. Haaa, mo gbe mo daran. E shanu mi eyin quadruplet yi.”

James’ post on X.com gained the attention of netizens, with some highlighting the challenges of raising young children.

By Wednesday, James shared that he had received permission from the couple to share the picture of the parents and the children, as well as Olayode’s bank account details, for those who had been asking.

He wrote, “I reached out to them yesterday for their permission to post their picture and that of the children, as well as his account details.

“Also, if you would love to send them diapers or anything else, kindly reach out to me. I will find a way to get it to them. Proper accountability would be done.”

Sharing further details, James stated that as of 9.42 a.m., Olayode had received N1,598,750, and some individuals had offered to give him baby items and diapers.

Sharing hourly updates alongside a screenshot, James revealed that, as of 10:03 a.m., Olayode had received N2,811,277.

“As of 11:03 am they have received N4,226,769. Husband and wife are both in awe. They are speechless. God is kind,” he added.

Giving an update on the donations, James stated on Thursday that as of 2pm, the donations had reached N16,265,209.

In addition to the financial support, he added that some Nigerians have donated diapers, baby items, and food, among others.

