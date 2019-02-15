Price of cooking gas decreased in January – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics said the average cost of refilling a five kilogramme(kg) cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) decreased from N2,052.79 in December 2018 to N2,039.82 in January.

The bureau disclosed this on its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ for January, released on its website on Friday in Abuja.

It said the price of refilling a five kg cylinder of cooking gas decreased by -0.63 per cent month-on-month and -6.86 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

According to the bureau, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a five kg cylinder for cooking gas were: Bauchi (N2,540.00), Adamawa; Cross River (N2,350.00) and Borno (N2,325.00).

It said that states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a five kg cylinder for cooking gas: were Osun (N1,703.57), Ogun (N1,700.00) and Enugu (N1,672.22).

Similarly, the NBS said the average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas decreased from N4,332.06 in December 2018 to N4,277.86 in January.

It said the price decreased by -1.25 per cent month-on-month and -1.16 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

It added: “States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas are Akwa Ibom (N4,850.00), Abia (N4,761.54) and Delta (N4,757.14).

“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas are Oyo (N3,945.00), Lagos (N3,876.00) and Kano (N3,866.67).”

Meanwhile, the Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch (January 2019) report, said the price of diesel increased to N225.09 in January from N219.54 recorded in December 2018.

According to the bureau, the average price paid by consumers for diesel increased by 1.59 per cent month-on-month and 5.27 per cent year-on-year.

It named states with the highest average price of diesel to include Kwara (N249.00), Borno (N243.67) and Ebonyi (N239.29).

It said states with the lowest average price of diesel were Adamawa (N197.50), Rivers (N201.86) and Ekiti (N203.57).

According to the NBS, field work was done solely by over 700 of its staff, in all States of the federation, supported by supervisors who are monitored by internal and external observers.

It said the various prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all States and the Federal Capital Territory, from over 10,000 respondents and locations.