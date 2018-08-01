Press Bill: Buhari will not sign law that violates nation’s constitution – Presidency

The Presidency has enjoined groups or individuals that have objections to the Nigerian Press Council Amendment Bill to follow due process rather than throw mud at the government using the media.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, made the call when he fielded questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday.

Shehu was reacting to the controversy surrounding the proposed amendment of the law sponsored as a Private Member’s Bill.

He assured that President Buhari would not compromise his “impeccable and untainted’’ democratic credentials by signing into law, any bill that violated the nation’s constitution.

The presidential aide maintained that all the attacks against the government as a result of the bill were misdirected, “since it has nothing at all to do with the Executive”.

He added: “This is a privately-sponsored bill. President Muhammadu Buhari is not involved.’’

According to him, there is a process to be followed when people oppose a bill that is being considered by the Legislature, and encouraged anyone against the proposed bill to do so.

He said: “President Buhari should not be blamed for the actions of the legislators whom we voted to represent us in the National Assembly.

“At the same time, the Presidency would like to assure everyone that, however the process ends, President Buhari will not compromise his impeccable and untainted democratic credentials by signing into law, any bill that violates the letter or the spirit of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’